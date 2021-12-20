CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 19 are wounded after shootings across Chicago this weekend. Three of the victims are under the age of 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened around 7 p.m. Friday in Pullman.
Police said in the 11100 block of South Doty a 14-year-old boy stopped two officers and told them that he and his brother had been shot. Officers relocated to the address and discovered an unresponsive male victim in the street. The unidentified victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to the neck where he was later pronounced dead. The 14-year-old victim was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right wrist in good condition.
In another instance, a 54-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of West Gladys around 4:45 p.m. when an unknown person shot her in the stomach. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition but was later pronounced dead. Area Four detectives are investigating.
A man was shot and killed in Portage Park early Saturday morning.
Police said around 3 a.m., a 35-year-old man was stopped at a red light in his vehicle when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots.
The victim traveled westbound and struck a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of West Irving Park. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic by the Chicago Fire Department with gunshot wounds to the chest and right side and was pronounced dead.
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the North Park neighborhood.
Police said, around 9:50 p.m., the man was driving north in the 5500 block of North Kedzie Avenue, when someone shot him in the head. He was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.
On Friday in Englewood, a man suffered a graze wound while driving, police said. Around 8:56 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen when an unidentified occupant traveling in a blue Infiniti shot at him before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained a graze wound to the forehead and refused to go to the hospital. The victim was released on the scene in good conditionREAD MORE: 25-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed While Driving On North West Side
Also Friday, two people were shot while leaving a restaurant in River North Friday evening.
Police said around 9:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were exiting a restaurant in the 400 block of North Wabash when they were shot at. An unidentified offender exited a white Audi before drawing his weapon and shooting at the victims. The offender returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.
The two victims ran back into the restaurant for cover. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and is listed in serious condition. The woman sustained one gunshot wound to the thigh and is listed in good condition. Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital.
A 19-year-old man was shot Friday night at an undisclosed location, according to police.
Around 11:03 p.m. the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim walked into Advocate Trinity Hospital and is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim would not give any location of where the incident occurred.
A 35-year-old man was shot in Morgan Park early Saturday morning, police said.
Around 1:29 a.m. the victim was standing on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of West 115th Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported by the CFD to Christ Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
A man was shot while at a bus stop early Saturday morning in the Austin Neighborhood.
Police said around 12:58 a.m., the 30-year-old victim was sitting at a bus stop on the 1600 block of North Austin when two vehicles exchanged gunfire and struck the victim. The victim was self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.MORE NEWS: Nonprofit Takes Much-Anticipated Trip After Multiple Cancellations Caused By The Pandemic
In more shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 12:45 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 700 block of West 66th Place when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck in the torso and leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in good condition.
- At 5:25 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was inside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of West 68th Street when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition.
- At 10:51 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was outside when he was approached by multiple unidentified male offenders who became physically aggressive with him on the 600 block of East 134th The victim began to wrestle a male offender when he heard a shot fired and felt pain. The unknown offending men fled the scene. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:01 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old male victim was standing outside in the 1300 block of South Fairfield when he was shot at by an unidentified occupant traveling in a dark sedan. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.
- At 12:55 a.m. Sunday at an unknown location, two men, 22-year-old and 24-year-old, self-transported to Stroger Hospital after being shot. The 22-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the armpit and the 24-year-old victim sustained one gunshot wound to the bicep. Both men are listed in good condition. The victims were uncooperative with details of the incident.
- At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle waiting for a red light to change in the 1200 block North Laramie when he was shot at. The victim and the male driver of the vehicle were approached by two unidentified armed offenders who demanded the vehicle from the victims. The driver accelerated and attempted to flee the scene. One of the offenders shot at the vehicle as it drove away. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the neck and one to the shoulder. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 11 p.m. Saturday, In the 6000 block of South Talman, an 18-year-old man was seated inside a parked vehicle when an unknown offender approached him and began to fire shots in his direction. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to his lower back and was transported to Christ in good condition.
- At 8:53 a.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was standing outside in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway in West Garfield Park when he heard shots and felt pain. He self-transported to Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee, and his condition was stabilized.
- At 3:03 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was riding his bike in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard in Lawndale when a black sedan pulled up alongside him and a man got out and shot the boy. The victim as shot in the right hand and left elbow and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At 3:58 p.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old man was in an apartment in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in South Shore when he was shot once in the right arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
At 11 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was walking a family member to their vehicle in the 3000 block of South Avers Avenue in Little Village, when a man drove up in a white sedan, asked “what gang are you from?” and then shot the victim in the arm. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.