CHICAGO (CBS) — The Goodman Theatre has suspended performances of “A Christmas Carol” through Friday after a reported COVID-19 exposure within the theatre company and increased COVID-19 transmission overall.

Also canceled is the Tuesday production of “Frozen” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The suspension of live performances of “A Christmas Carol” will allow for proper testing and isolation protocol with the Chicago Department of Public Health, the Goodman said.

For the first time, the Goodman has given those who bought tickets to the canceled performances to view a five-camera, high-quality video of the play at home. Video access instructions will

Ticketholders will also receive an email with options to reschedule an upcoming performance between Dec. 26 and 31, receive a refund, or convert their tickets into a tax-deductible donation.

“It’s been a joy to safely welcome thousands of families back to the Goodman for ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and we continue to prioritize a healthy environment in which all can enjoy the show,” Goodman Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Roche Schulfer siad in a news release. “At the same time, it’s a thrill to offer a new way to experience this important Chicago holiday tradition—and in doing so, perhaps even establish a new tradition—after 44 years. We’re grateful to our partners and cutting-edge technology that allows us to innovate for a new generation of audiences.”

Everyone can also listen to the play at home on WBEZ 91.5 and Vocalo at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve Friday, and 10 a.m. Christmas Day Saturday.

The Goodman’s production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” was adapted for the stage by Tom Creamer, and has been running since 1989.

Meanwhile, the 7:30 p.m. Tuesday production of “Frozen” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre has been canceled out of concern for the safety of guests, cast and crew members, and musicians. A statement by Broadway in Chicago suggested that “Frozen” company members have contracted COVID-19, reading: “Both Disney and Broadway In Chicago are providing support to the affected Frozen company members as they recover.”

All tickets for the Tuesday night performance will be refunded automatically.