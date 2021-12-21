CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning during an apparent shootout in the Albany Park neighborhood.
Police said the man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Witnesses told police the victim had been involved in a shootout with a dark sedan that fled the scene headed south on Central Park Avenue.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured, but three parked cars were damaged in the shootout.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Five detectives were investigating.