CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man has been charged with attacking police officers with a flagpole during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
James Robert Elliot, who also goes by the name "Jim Bob," faces six federal charges in connection to the attack on the Capitol, including civil disorder; assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.
Elliott was arrested on Monday in Batavia, and is schedule to make his first court appearance on Tuesday in federal court in Chicago.
The indictment against Elliott, filed in D.C., accuses Elliott of using a flagpole to assault officers after trespassing at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
At least 17 other people from Illinois have been charged in the insurrection at the Capitol. Federal authorities said more than 700 people have been arrested overall in connection with the breach of the Capitol, and more than 220 of those people have been charged with assaulting or impeding officers.