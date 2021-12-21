CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow.
There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s.
There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32.
THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.