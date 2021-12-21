CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old boy died in a house fire on Tuesday morning on the Far South Side.
The fire broke out in a home near 122nd and Lafayette around 11:30 a.m.. While some people escaped a child was trapped on the second floor and died.
A 2-year-old boy was taken to Roseland Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Michael Spencer.
The child’s mother suffered burns on her feet and was being treated at Roseland.
Spencer said a total of four people were home at the time of the fire, including the boy, his mother, and two other females.
Spencer said the fatal fire stresses the need for people to make sure their homes have working smoke detectors.
“They save lives,” he said. “It’s getting old that we have to keep repeating the same message, but they do save lives. They give you that early warning, and it helps.”
Spencer said the Fire Department will be providing counseling as needed to firefighters who were at the scene.
Developing ..