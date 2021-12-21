CHICAGO (CBS) — Check your fridge before making meals this holiday season.
Fresh Express is recalling varieties of its bagged branded and private-label salad products produced at its facility in suburban Streamwood over concerns that it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.READ MORE: Exploding COVID-19 Cases Force Cancellations Of Shows, New Proof Of Vaccination Rules In Chicago, And Disappointed Tourists
The bacterium can serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the Food and Drug Administration warned.READ MORE: CFD Honors Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Who Has Died Of Injuries Suffered In Belmont Central Fire Last Week
Healthy people are more likely to have symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
The recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in multiple states – including Illinois and Indiana. More product information is available at this link.MORE NEWS: Families Of Rogers Park Teens File Suit Over Bizarre 2019 Incident Where They Were At Gunpoint By Police Multiple Times
You can return the recalled salad to the store where you bought it, for a full refund.