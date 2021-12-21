Chicago Firefighter MaShawn Plummer Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Belmont Central Fire Last WeekA firefighter has died from injuries he suffered in a fire in the Belmont Central community last week.

Families Of Rogers Park Teens File Suit Over Bizarre 2019 Incident Where They Were At Gunpoint By Police Multiple TimesJaylin Stiger and Lazerick James were just two innocent teenagers when police threatened to break down their apartment door, handcuffed them, and pointed guns at them. They have now filed suit.

Man Wounded When 3 Gunmen Open Fire In East Garfield ParkA man was wounded when three different men fired shots at him Tuesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Woman Sues Chicago Animal Care And Control, After Her Lost Dog Was Put Up For Adoption And New Family Won't Give Him BackA young Chicago woman is heartbroken with Zeus, her beloved golden retriever, no longer in her life.