CHICAGO (CBS) — Jaylin Stiger and Lazerick James were just two innocent teenagers when police threatened to break down their apartment door, handcuffed them, and pointed guns at them.
The CBS 2 Investigators broke the story last month, and now, the brothers are suing the City of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department.
It was Christmas Eve 2019 when Jaylin, 16, Lazerick, 13, were repeatedly confronted and questioned by CPD officers.
The suit accuses police of showing up at the wrong address and using force on the boys at their Rogers Park home – needlessly traumatizing both teens.
The CPD would only say an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, is under way.