CHICAGO (CBS) — As COVID cases surge, Cook County officials are urging everyone to get the coronavirus vaccine and booster shots to slow the spread of the virus that is still taking lives.
The chief medical examiner said more than a 100 COVID-related deaths have been confirmed three weeks in a row. That hasn’t happened since January. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give Chicago COVID update Tuesday afternoon.
She’ll join other leaders at 1:30 p.m. from City Hall. You can see it live on our digital streaming network CBSN.