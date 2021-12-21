CHICAGO (CBS)– SWAT teams were outside of a ski shop in North Suburban Skokie early Tuesday morning.
Police said just before 4 a.m., officers were called to ERIK’S Bike Shop for a burglar alarm after glass was shattered.READ MORE: Mayor Lightfoot To Address COVID Crisis This Afternoon From Chicago City Hall
The SWAT team stayed on the scene for hours, closing Oakton Street, but did not find anyone inside.READ MORE: Aurora Man Arrested In Capitol Riot, Charged With Attacking Officers With Flagpole
A few bicycles were stolen.MORE NEWS: Tow Trucks Deliver More Than 6,000 Toys To 'Operation Cover Chicago'