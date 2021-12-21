GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Oakton Street, Skokie, SWAT

CHICAGO (CBS)– SWAT teams were outside of a ski shop in North Suburban Skokie early Tuesday morning.

Police said just before 4 a.m., officers were called to ERIK’S Bike Shop for a burglar alarm after glass was shattered.

The SWAT team stayed on the scene for hours, closing Oakton Street, but did not find anyone inside.

A few bicycles were stolen.

