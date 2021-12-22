NBA Postpones Bulls' Wednesday Game Against Raptors Amid COVID Outbreak For TorontoThe league said the Raptors do not have the league-minimum eight players available on Wednesday.

Bears Updates: Bilal Nichols Now On Reserve/COVID List, Thomas Graham Jr. Signed To RosterCOVID-19 continues to keep the Bears’ roster a merry-go-round, with defensive tackle Bilal Nichols being the latest to go to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bears Vs. Vikings: The Good, The Bad And The UglyNine penalties for 91 yards including five personal fouls.

Penalties, Mistakes Hurt Bears In Loss To VikingsThomas Graham Jr. and the Chicago Bears held Justin Jefferson in check. Robert Quinn and company managed to slow Dalvin Cook. The penalties, the overall discipline issues, that was just too much for them to overcome.

DeRozan, Bulls Beat Rockets, Win Second StraightDeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Bears' Robert Quinn, Jakeem Grant Named As Pro Bowl StartersA couple of Bears have been voted in as Pro Bowl starters.