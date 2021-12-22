LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — With the Bears, Larry Borom and Eddie Johnson are both back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with Sam Kamara, while Jesper Horsted has been placed on the list.

As CBS 2’s Mat Zahn reported, the Bears are trying to make the best of their final three games.

Quarterback Justin Fields was limited for the Bears walkthrough Wednesday. He tweaked his ankle in Monday night’s game, but expects to play Sunday in Seattle.

It is new territory for Fields and Head Coach Matt Nagy, playing in a game after their team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

“We all have an obligation to go out there and try to win,” Navy said. “As much as it stinks we’re losing – it’s not easy – guys are still coming in trying. You saw that with the effort this past weekend.”

“I think we have a lot of young guys playing right now, so it’s a good opportunity for them to get on the field,” Fields said. “Like Thomas (Graham Jr.) last game – it was his first opportunity. Hopefully, other guys get the chance to show what they can do.”

As Fields mentioned, Graham is one of those players who has an opportunity these last three weeks. The sixth-round pick shined in his long-awaited NFL debut.

He said he was doing whatever he could to try to get on the field, including talking to Ryan Pace.

“What do I need to do to make sure I can live my dream? Me and Pace have talked multiple times. He’s told me things I need to work,” Graham said. “Now it’s normal. What can I do to stack and add that skill? He keeps coming with more info and film.”

Graham admitted there was some doubt, especially when he released after camp before coming back on the practice squad. But he called it a reality check forcing him to work hard to get back to this point.