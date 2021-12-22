CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators in the southwest suburbs are trying to figure out what caused a major fire at a warehouse in Bedford Park.
Luckily, no one was hurt. Firefighters battle flames and smoke when daylight hit just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The fire began just after midnight near 66th and Lavergne.READ MORE: Illinois State Sen. Kimberly Lightford And Husband Carjacked In Broadview
The location is a couple of blocks south of Midway Airport and across the street from a hotel. Bedford Park’s fire chief said the frigid temperatures and all that snow and ice on the ground made fighting the fire even more challenging.READ MORE: FDA Authorizes First Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
The chief said the blaze is out but work is continuing as crews check for hot spots. The building will have to be demolished. There are fears portions could fall down on the street below. It’s advised people stay away from the area until late Wednesday afternoon while clean-up is underway.MORE NEWS: Woman Sues Chicago Animal Care And Control, After Her Lost Dog Was Put Up For Adoption And New Family Won't Give Him Back