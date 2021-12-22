CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 12:10 p.m. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, neighbors said the man was getting into a white Infiniti parked in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, off Damen Avenue, when he was shot in the attempted carjacking.

We are told the man is a local restaurant owner, and he is expected to recover after being shot in the leg. Two men came up to him, and at least one fired a gun.

Shortly after the incident, police tape surrounded the area where the shooting happened. We received cellphone video taken by a man who was working nearby, showing the victim being treated by paramedics.

Several people called 911 after hearing the gunshot, including one woman who looked out her window to see the victim lying in the street.

“I just heard a shot, then I heard like squealing of a car. At first, I thought it was just the backfire of a car but, I just had a bad feeling, so I opened my door up there and I saw there was a guy just laying on the sidewalk,” said the woman, Natalie Gubman, “and I was like, oh my God, it really was a shot – and he was like yelling for help.”

Around 3:30 p.m., we saw a woman thank officers who were still on the scene, and get into the victim’s car and drive off. She had no comment when Barack asked how the victim was doing.

Police also told another neighbor they believe the same people who attempted to carjack this victim also tried to rob someone on the same street just moments before.

Last week, we reported a group of Bucktown neighbors had hired a private security firm in the hopes of preventing crimes such as this one. A source told CBS 2 that those patrols have yet to begin.