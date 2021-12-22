CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses Wednesday of recent burglaries in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Police said in each incident, the offender entered forcefully by breaking glass using a pry tool — taking money from cash registers before fleeing the scene.
Incident locations and times:
- 6100 block of North Broadway, Nov. 10, 2021, at 1:26 a.m.
- 1200 block of West Devon, Dec. 8, 2021, at 1:26 a.m.
- 6000 block of North Broadway, Dec. 21, 2021, at 4:10 a.m.
- 1100 block of West Thorndale Dec. 21, 2021, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
- 5800 block of North Broadway, Dec. 21, 2021, at 4:34 a.m.
- 5400 block of North Broadway, Dec. 21, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
- 1200 block of West Bryn Mawr, Dec. 21, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
The offender was described as an African American man wearing dark-colored clothing and a backpack.
Police are reminding businesses to keep windows locked and secured, save a copy of any surveillance video for detectives, and call 911 immediately to report any suspicious people including any vehicle descriptions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.