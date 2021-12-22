By Tim McNicholas and Charlie De Mar

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department turned out Tuesday night to mourn the loss of one of its own.

MaShawn Plummer died just days after being critically injured battling a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

On Tuesday evening, procession led Plummer’s body from Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, 2121 W. Harrison St.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Plummer’s family was also present as a solemn display was set up at the Medical Examiner’s office. Meanwhile, leaders with the Chicago Fire Department said Plummer fought the good fight.

An American flag was unfurled on high outside the Medical Examiner’s office Tuesday night. It is the heaviest flag a firefighter will ever carry, and the climb to hoist it is possibly the steepest.

The broad stripes and bright stars wave proudly for Plummer.

Flag in place for the procession to the medical examiners office. #mashawnplummer @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/3A2LO7nfjP — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) December 21, 2021

Procession underway for MaShawn Plummer, Chicago firefighter who died today from injuries sustained fighting a fire last week. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4BPs55OmDm — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) December 22, 2021

Meanwhile, a gauntlet of firefighters made sure Plummer wasn’t alone as he made his final run. They lined the entrance to the Medical Examiner’s office as his body was taken there, as “Amazing Grace’ played on bagpipes.

“A special goodbye – the best there could be,” said Shirley Simmons.

The cold wasn’t going to keep Simmons, a lifelong family friend, away.

“He went down doing something that he loved,” Simmons said.

The procession left from Loyola University Medical Center, where Plummer had been battling since last week.

The 30-year-old was injured fighting a fire at 3138 N. Marmora Ave., in which another person died in that fire and two others were critically injured…

“I’m hurt,” said Simmons. “My heart is heavy.”

On Tuesday night, bunting hung from Engine 94 at 5857 W. Grace St., where Plummer was stationed and had just celebrated his first full year with the department.

But the amount of time on the job didn’t matter. What counted to those closest was the man wearing the uniform.

“I’m so proud of him. I’ve never been so proud of him in my life,” Simmons said. ‘Rest on, MaShawn. Rest on.”

Plummer leaves behind his parents and four sisters.

A prayer and memorial vigil will also be held from 7:50 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday outside Plummer’s fire station, Engine Co. 94. Organizers are asking people to bring flowers, red ribbons, and their love and support.