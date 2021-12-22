GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold morning is ahead.

Wednesday morning is going to be much colder as we start the day in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will online climb to the low 30s with sunny skies.

Temperatures climb through the 40s tomorrow.

By Christmas Eve, temperatures reach the 50s.

There s a chance for showers by the end of the week but rain amounts appear minimal.

