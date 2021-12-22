CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold morning is ahead.
Wednesday morning is going to be much colder as we start the day in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will online climb to the low 30s with sunny skies.
READ MORE: CFD Honors Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Who Has Died Of Injuries Suffered In Belmont Central Fire Last Week
Brrrrr…. it's a much colder morning. Single digit wind chills for many! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lXjx6xO2KU
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 22, 2021
Temperatures climb through the 40s tomorrow.
READ MORE: Health Department Hosting Vaccine Clinics Across Chicago Ahead Of Holidays
By Christmas Eve, temperatures reach the 50s.MORE NEWS: Fresh Express Bagged Salads Recalled For Contamination
There s a chance for showers by the end of the week but rain amounts appear minimal.