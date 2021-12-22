CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police officers rushed to help people escape a house fire in Englewood after one officer spotted flames as he was driving by.

The fire started around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 6700 block of South Normal Avenue. Police ran to the house, and started knocking on doors to get inside and tell everyone to get out.

One officer found a man in his wheelchair trapped upstairs, and carried both him and the chair out to safety.

“Officer McCoy, he came and grabbed me. I don’t even know how he found me in that room full of smoke like that, and he found me, he got me down inside my wheelchair. So that’s a blessing that he could even get me down in the wheelchair like that,” Joseph Ortiz said. “I hope he’s alright. I hope he’s okay.”

Police said officers were able to help a total of four people to escape the fire.

Paramedics took one officer to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Police said he is expected to be released from the hospital later in the day.

No one else was hurt.

The Fire Department hasn’t said how the fire started.