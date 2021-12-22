GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHCIAGO (CBS)– Fresh Express has recalled several of its bagged salad products. 

They were made at the company’s plant in northwest suburban Streamwood. All work at the plant has been stopped and a sanitation review is underway.

Officials said they may be tainted with listeria.

If you have any of the salads, take them back to the store where you bought them.

