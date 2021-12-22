GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Sen. Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked Tuesday night in west suburban Broadview.

Police said, around 9:45 p.m., three masked individuals driving a Dodge Durango carjacked Lightford as she was driving a Mercedes Benz SUV in the 2000 block of South 20th Avenue, along with her husband.

The carjackers fired shots during the attack, but Lightford and her husband were not injured, according to police.

Lightford, a Democrat from Maywood, is the Senate Majority Leader, making her the second-ranking Democrat in the Illinois Senate behind Senate President Don Harmon.

The carjackers fled the scene in Lightford’s SUV and the Dodge Durango they came in.

Lightford’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

