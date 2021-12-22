GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Transit Authority, CTA, Red Line, shooting, Sox-35th

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded at the Sox-35th CTA Red Line station Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:22 p.m., the victim – age unknown – was on a northbound Red Line train from the Garfield stop and he got off at Sox-35th, police said.

An assailant who had been on the same train came up to the victim and shot him once in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The gunman was wearing a gray hoody, black jacket, blue jeans, and dark-colored gym shoes.

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.

The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were disrupted following the shooting. Trains were back up and running with delays by 3:30 p.m.

