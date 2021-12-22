GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Gold Coast, Oak Street, Retail Theft, theft

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves targeted stores on Oak Street in the Gold Coast late Wednesday, and a security guard was pepper-sprayed in one of the incidents.

At 5:05 p.m., two men walked into a business in the 0-99 block of East Oak Street and took items, police said.

Ten minutes later, one man walked into another store on the same block – reportedly the Hermes store. The man approached a security guard, and sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray at the guard, police said. The man then took items from the store, police said.

The security guard refused medical treatment.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.

A description of the suspects was not available.

