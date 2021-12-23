CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people suffered minor injures after crashing into a multi-unit building in Berwyn Thursday morning.
The two people, driving in separate vehicles, were driving on 16th and Harlem at high speeds before one of the vehicles lost control causing both to crash into a building, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
One of the drivers suffered minor injuries and was transported to Loyola Hospital. The other drive also suffered minor injuries but was not transported. A person who was sleeping inside the building at the time was not injured. All units were evacuated.
No further information is available.