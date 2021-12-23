CHICAGO (CBS)– A man stole a security guard’s gun during an ATM robbery in Avondale Wednesday night.
Just before 11 p.m., a security at a Bank of America, in the 3200 block of West Belmont Avenue, was approached by a man who reached for the guards gun.
Police say there was a struggle before the thief got the gun and threatened to shoot the guard if he didn't empty the ATM.
The security guard filled a black bag with cash before the suspect took off with the money.
Police said the security guard was not hurt during the robbery.
This incident is under investigation.