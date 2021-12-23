GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Asal Rezaei
Filed Under:ATM, Avondale, Bank Of America, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man stole a security guard’s gun during an ATM robbery in Avondale Wednesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., a security at a Bank of America, in the 3200 block of West Belmont Avenue, was approached by a man who reached for the guards gun.

READ MORE: Health Department Hosting Vaccine Clinics Across Chicago Ahead Of Holidays

Police say there was a struggle before the thief got the gun and threatened to shoot the guard if he didn’t empty the ATM.

READ MORE: Man Shoots At Police Responding To South Shore Domestic Incident, No Injuries Reported

The security guard filled a black bag with cash before the suspect took off with the money.

Police said the security guard was not hurt during the robbery.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Ahead

This incident is under investigation.