OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police responded Thursday night to an active shooter at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook shortly after 6 p.m.
Police have since confirmed that there was a shooting at the mall, and one person is in custody.
Multiple reports on social media said patrons were locking down inside stores and a large police presence was on site.
Police have not released any information on how many people were shot or any conditions.
An active investigation is underway, and the mall is closed. Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call (630)368-8732 or email RFoltyniewicz@oak-brook.org.
Oakbrook Center is an outdoor mall and major shopping center located near Interstate 88 and Route 83 in Oak Brook.
This is a developing story.