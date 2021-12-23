GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Oakbrook, Oakbrook Center, shooting

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police responded Thursday night to an active shooter at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook shortly after 6 p.m.

Police have since confirmed that there was a shooting at the mall, and one person is in custody.

READ MORE: Anti Violence Basketball Tournament Gives Kids Hope Through Hoops

Multiple reports on social media said patrons were locking down inside stores and a large police presence was on site.

Police have not released any information on how many people were shot or any conditions.

READ MORE: "It’s Like A Scammers Paradise': Robocalls Bother Everyone, But There's A Way To Stop Them

An active investigation is underway, and the mall is closed. Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call (630)368-8732 or email RFoltyniewicz@oak-brook.org.

Michael Conroy was walking out of Hollister near the Amazon store when the shooting took place.
“I heard one pop, which made me turn my head, and then multiple pops,” he said. “I saw these sparks that were very bright. I assumed that it was a prank.”

Oakbrook Center is an outdoor mall and major shopping center located near Interstate 88 and Route 83 in Oak Brook.

MORE NEWS: 7 Families Displaced, 2 People Injured After Crashing Into Multi-Unit Building In Berwyn

This is a developing story. 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff