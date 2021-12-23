CHICAGO (CBS)– Even with a chilly morning, mild conditions are ahead.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning.
READ MORE: Man Takes Security Guard's Gun During ATM Robbery In Avondale
Temperatures will reach the 40s by the afternoon.
READ MORE: Health Department Hosting Vaccine Clinics Across Chicago Ahead Of Holidays
Mild temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s is expected through Christmas with showers likely Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.MORE NEWS: Man Shoots At Police Responding To South Shore Domestic Incident, No Injuries Reported