CHICAGO (CBS) — The Joffrey Ballet is cancelling all remaining performances of “The Nutcracker,” due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Joffrey had previously cancelled performances of “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 17 and 18 after identifying a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in the ballet company’s ranks. Thursday morning, they confirmed another breakthrough case, and canceled all five remaining shows for 2021:
- Thursday, December 23, 2021, 2:00 PM
- Thursday, December 23, 2021, 7:00 PM
- Friday, December 24, 2021, 2:00 PM
- Sunday, December 26, 2021, 1:00 PM
- Sunday, December 26, 6:00 PM
Anyone with tickets to cancelled performances can get credit to their Joffrey account or a full refund.