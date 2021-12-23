CHICAGO (CBS) – True heroism is how Officer Adrian McCoy’s boss describes what he did Wednesday after saving four people from a burning house in Englewood — including Joseph Ortiz.
Around 9:30 a.m., the fire occurred in the 6700 block of South Normal Avenue. Police ran to the house and started knocking on doors to get inside and tell everyone to get out. Officer McCoy carried Ortiz down a flight of stairs in a wheelchair, then ran back to save more people.
"I just committed to it and said let's go. And my whole thought was to get him out," said McCoy. "I called Mr. Ortiz and his family last night as well, and it was very sentimental and very heartfelt to know, umm how grateful they are of what I did and how grateful to God I am to have, you know, be at that right moment at that time to get Mr. Ortiz and his family out.
The two men were reunited at police headquarters Thursday. Officer McCoy saw the burning house from the Englewood Stem High School, where he's a school resource officer.