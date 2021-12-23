CHICAGO (CBS) – Christmas is just days away, but people on Chicago’s west side are coming together to make sure all children have toys under their trees this year.
CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei visited West Garfield Park where thousands of kids are expected to go home with new toys.READ MORE: 'I Begged Them Not To Shoot Us'; State Sen. Kimberly Lightford 'Happy To Be Alive' After She And Husband Were Carjacked At Gunpoint In Broadview
It’s a massive toy giveaway. Organizers say they have over 5,000 toys to giveaway and they are just getting started.
Long lines of families waiting as the event kicked off at 10 a.m. this morning. The Black Village Foundation is behind all of this. They said last year the line was so long the street got shut down — so this year they came prepared.READ MORE: Illinois Sets New COVID-19 Daily Case Record, With 18,942 New Infections
No matter how many kids you have in your family, each child here gets to go home with three toys.
“We did this last year, so it’s our second annual toy drive giveaway. We did it last year due to the pandemic because we knew a lot of people did not have the resources to buy toys, so we just wanted to make it a little easier for them,” said Tarhonda Jones, Black Village Foundation.MORE NEWS: Joffrey Ballet Cancels Remaining Performances Of 'The Nutcracker' Over COVID Cases
Organizers tell me they plan to be here as long as it takes to give away all the toys.