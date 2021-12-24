CHICAGO (CBS) – A Christmas Eve miracle for a little boy who just got out of the hospital, weeks after surviving a house fire on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

CBS 2’s steven graves met with him and his family.

His family will not be spending Christmas at their old home. It’s still boarded up after the fires.

But all that matters is being surrounded by love and it’s happening earlier than expected for this boy.

After weeks in the hospital, Brayden Findlay leaving – giving a wave with a bandaged hand. The only sign of injury as it took no time to get back to old antics with loved ones outside. Many more people on his list to see as well.

“I really want to meet my friend, Ben. He’s like my best friend,” Brayden said.

But in the hours ahead, Christmas is the focus on this Christmas Eve.

“Open up all of my gifts,” he said.

That’s something his mom, Melissa Compean, made it her mission to make happen.

“It’s really the best Christmas gift I could ask for,” she said.

After a house fire back in November badly injured the 7-year-old who at one point had to be put on a ventilator. His grandmother, Susan Collopy, died from her injuries.

“But my mom really taught me to stand strong. I really knew that he was ready to be home,”

So Friday, a mom’s top Christmas wish was granted.

Brayden with hugs, food, and the holiday spirit back at his godmother’s home. But most of all, surrounded by love. Not only from family but the many community members who pitched in — buying loads of gifts over the weeks off of an Amazon Wishlist for Brayden.

“They came through and ordered him a bunch of stuff,” Compean said.

With dozens of those people now in it for the long-haul wearing Brayden Strong, and making this Christmas miracle unforgettable.

Brayden still has rehab appointments to attend. Thankfully they will eventually have a house to go back to so they can spend many more Christmas holidays together.

Those who want to help, the family have created a GoFundMe for donations.