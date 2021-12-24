CHICAGO (CBS) – People are expected to spend more on presents this year compared to last year. That’s the prediction from the National Retail Federation.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra is keeping an eye on how Chicago’s holiday shopping is shaping up.

Shoppers have a little less than an hour to get their last-minute shopping done, and what says Christmas like last-minute shopping.

Marissa: “why today?? why wait til today?

Melissa Hernandez: “We’re last minute.”

Jhanari Marshall: “We’re so last minute.”

Whether it’s on the Magnificent Mile or outside the Macy’s on state, the hopeful shoppers are easy to spot — just look at their hands.

“Someone’s a little late most of the time,” said Erin Lasla, shopper.

“And I couldn’t find what I was supposed to be looking for,” said Jake Lasla, shopper.

Over on South Loop’s Canal Street, fewer people is what some shoppers were looking for.

“Normally I’m not shopping on Christmas Eve, this year I was real busy with work,” said Dr. Audrey Brewer

She has a good excuse — she’s been on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“I’m a pediatrician at Lurie Children’s. It’s been really busy,” she said.

Whether it’s because of work, or the thrill, the best part of Christmas Eve shopping Dr. Brewer says is when it’s finished.

“I’m glad I’m done now with my shopping,” she said with a laugh.

The National Retail Federation says sales could be upwards of $859 billion this holiday season.