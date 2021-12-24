CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was hospitalized after a shooting on I-94 near 115th Street Friday morning.
The shooting took place just after 11 a.m.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
All lanes were shut down as police investigated.
As of 11:08 a.m. on Friday, Illinois State Police have responded to investigate 255reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook County expressways.