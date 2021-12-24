CHICAGO (CBS) — Many kids send letters to Santa every year, but one little girl didn’t have toys or clothes on her list. She asked for something Santa can’t put under the tree.
What 9-year-old Zoey Belanger wished for is something for all of us.
“I don’t know if you can do this, but can you pretty please make COVID go away. You probably can’t but that’s ok,” Belanger said.
If Santa can't do it, Zoey is prepared to be his little elf. She also asked for a microscope to find the fix herself.
The reason she wants the cure? She got coronavirus a few months ago and doesn’t want anyone else to get sick.
Zoey also really wants to hug her friends again.
Her parents say they weren’t surprised by the request. They say she has always looked out for others.