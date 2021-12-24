By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Woodlawn man was charged with attempted murder after shooting at police officers responding to a domestic incident he was involved in Wednesday night, police said.
Robert Catlett, 38, fired a gun from a window at responding officers who were speaking to a female domestic victim between two buildings in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard in South Shore, police said. Nobody was injured by the gunfire.
SWAT was called to the scene and Catlett was arrested two hours later in the 6000 block of South Stony Island Avenue.
Catlett was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and is set to appear in bond court Friday.