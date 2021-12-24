GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:attempted murder, Chicago Police Officers, Crime, Domestic Incident, South Shore

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Woodlawn man was charged with attempted murder after shooting at police officers responding to a domestic incident he was involved in Wednesday night, police said.

READ MORE: Fires Burns Through 2-Story Apartment Building In Lyons

Robert Catlett, 38, fired a gun from a window at responding officers who were speaking to a female domestic victim between two buildings in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard in South Shore, police said. Nobody was injured by the gunfire.

READ MORE: 4 Shot At Oakbrook Center; 2 Suspects In Custody, 1 Still At Large

SWAT was called to the scene and Catlett was arrested two hours later in the 6000 block of South Stony Island Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 50s, Mild Christmas Ahead

Catlett was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and is set to appear in bond court Friday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff