By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:11-year-old, Crime, Jefferson Park, shooting

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old was among two people shot in Jefferson Park late Friday night.

Police said the 11-year-old and a 25-year-old were inside a second-floor apartment in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue at about 11:36 p.m. when a known man fired shots.

The victims were both shot in the right leg and were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, authorities said.

The offender was taken into custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

