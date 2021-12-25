CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ve got a four-win Bears team visiting a five-win Seahawks team. There are two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and it’s the Bears who have the MVP.

Here are Three Things to Watch when the Bears take on Seattle.

Don’t Let Russ Cook

The first thing to keep your eye on is a Bears secondary that’s getting healthy…so repeat after me: Don’t let Russ cook. Seattle is ranked 30th in the league in total yards. The Russell Wilson-led passing offense is only 27th so now is as good a time as any to see if some of these young DB’s (yes I’m looking at you Thomas Graham) can be that dude.

Going Deep at QB

The second thing to watch is Nick Foles, who is making his first start of the season – actually its his first appearance of the year. An Andy Dalton groin injury and a Justin Fields ankle tweak have led us to this. I know you’re thinking we already know what Foles is. But this is a showcase for the rest of the league to still see if he has a little something, something left in the tank. As of now, he’s the backup q-b for next season.

Quinn-tastic Voyage

And the final thing to watch is possible history in the making. Robert Quinn with a chance to break Richard Dent’s single-season sack record. It’s only game 15 but Quinn just needs two sacks to surpass Dent’s 17.5 total from 1985. If Quinn can do that this week he’ll put his name in the Bears record book and be within striking distance of the career-best 19 sacks he had eight years ago as a St. Louis Ram. And Quinn creating a new standard would be the only common thread between this Bears team and that ’85 crew.

That’s three things to watch when the Bears head west to take on the Seahawks Sunday afternoon.