CHICAGO (CBS) – Christians around the world are celebrating Christmas Saturday including members of the Catholic church, right here in Chicago.
Cardinal Blase Cupich led a midnight mass, both in-person and online.READ MORE: Officer Recalls Conversation With Little Girl Seen In Social Media Post: 'She Said I Was Her Best Friend'
The service was streamed on the internet for people staying at home, because of the pandemic.READ MORE: Logan Square Couple’s Christmas Plans Cancelled Miles From Their Home Due To Positive COVID Test
Even still, families were seen entering Holy Name last night for Christmas Eve mass. The church is also holding a Christmas Day mass this morning at 10:30 a.m. A live stream of the mass will be on Holy Name’s website.MORE NEWS: 6 People Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
Worshippers also filled Old Saint Mary’s near Michigan Avenue and 16th Street. The pastor there offered a blessing of the nativity. There are two Christmas Day masses set for this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.