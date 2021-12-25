GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Christians around the world are celebrating Christmas Saturday including members of the Catholic church, right here in Chicago.

Cardinal Blase Cupich led a midnight mass, both in-person and online.

The service was streamed on the internet for people staying at home, because of the pandemic.

Even still, families were seen entering Holy Name last night for Christmas Eve mass. The church is also holding a Christmas Day mass this morning at 10:30 a.m. A live stream of the mass will be on Holy Name’s website.

Worshippers also filled Old Saint Mary’s near Michigan Avenue and 16th Street. The pastor there offered a blessing of the nativity. There are two Christmas Day masses set for this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

