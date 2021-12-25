GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Delta Airlines, Flight Cancellations, United Airlines

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of flights were canceled Friday due to staffing issues from COVID -19.

Airlines including Delta, United Airlines, and others say the Omicron variant is putting staffing levels under pressure.

The cancellations hit as the world enters its third year of disruptions, lockdowns, and restrictions.

In the last week, the average daily COVID-19 cases are up 45 percent as the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

At last check, 62 flights were canceled at O’Hare and one at Midway airports.

