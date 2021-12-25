CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Interstate 57 Friday night.
Illinois State Police said around 11:05 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on I-57 southbound near Halsted Street. One person was transferred to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The southbound lanes near Halsted Street were closed for investigation and reopened around 1:20 a.m.
ISP Police has responded to 256 reported expressway shootings as of Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.