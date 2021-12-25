CHICAGO (CBS) — While Santa experienced smooth sailing, that was not the case for thousands of holiday travelers.
The excitement of seeing family in person, once again, was tempered by flight trouble.READ MORE: With One Shooter Still At Large, Police Seek Witnesses In Oakbrook Center Shooting That Injured 4
Between weather problems and staff shortages because of COVID, airlines canceled more than 5,000 flights, including more than 70 flights in or out of Chicago
Travelers say if you’re heading to the airport, call ahead and be patient.READ MORE: Christmas Marks 50th Anniversary of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
“The plan was that: to be there for Christmas Eve with the folks and dinner and all those kinds of things. It happens though. It’s not something that is in everyone’s control,” said Julie Beilfuss.
“Make sure that your cellphone is charged so that you are getting those airline alerts in case anything changes. I recommend you bring snacks, just in case lines are long and you’re getting hungry,” said Stacey Sunday, director of communications for Reno-Tahoe International Airport.MORE NEWS: Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas
The TSA said it screened about 1.7 million people Friday, compared to 2.6 million on Christmas Eve 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.