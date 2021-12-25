CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Brook police are seeking witnesses to the shooting that took place at Oakbrook Center mall on Thursday afternoon.

Four people, including one shooting suspect, were shot at near Ann Taylor and Auntie Anne’s Thursday shortly before 6 p.m.

An officer, who ran out of Nordstrom after hearing shots, saw two men shooting at each other and a companion with one of the two. The companion and one of the shooting suspects were taken into custody, but the second shooting suspect was still at large Saturday night.

One of the suspected shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot “three to four times,” Police Chief James Kruger said. He underwent surgery Thursday night.

Three other people were also shot. Two women in their 40s were shot one time. A woman in her 20s was also shot one time. Another woman in her 20s fractured her ankle while running from the shooting, the police chief said.

Oak Brook Police say it took help from over 30 community law enforcement agencies to get things under control at the mall.

Police released a photo of the person they are searching for, saying at the time of the shooting, he was wearing a blue puffy jacket and tight dark jeans. They also asked that anyone who lives near Oakbrook Center check their security video for him or anything that might give information about the incident. Police were searching for the man in the area north of the mall near Roosevelt Road.

The Oak Brook Police Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office ask that anyone who saw the shooting or shooters fleeing the area contact the police tip line at Police-TipLine@oak-brook.org.