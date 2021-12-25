CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to meet our PAWS Dog of the Week, Finch
He is an affectionate 4-year-old blue healer mix who is playful and makes a great running buddy.READ MORE: Officer Recalls Conversation With Little Girl Seen In Social Media Post: 'She Said I Was Her Best Friend'
Finch has been overlooked because he is seeking a special home environment where he will thrive.
He’s looking to be the only pet in a home with older kids and someone who is home with him.READ MORE: Logan Square Couple’s Christmas Plans Cancelled Miles From Their Home Due To Positive COVID Test
Make an appointment to meet him at PAWSChicago.org/adopt.
MORE NEWS: 6 People Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago