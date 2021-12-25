GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:PAWS Chicago, PAWS Dog Of The Week, pet adoption

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to meet our PAWS Dog of the Week, Finch

He is an affectionate 4-year-old blue healer mix who is playful and makes a great running buddy.

Finch has been overlooked because he is seeking a special home environment where he will thrive.

He’s looking to be the only pet in a home with older kids and someone who is home with him.

Make an appointment to meet him at PAWSChicago.org/adopt.

 

 

