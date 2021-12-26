CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men are recovering from injuries after they were shot through a window of a building in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning.
It happened just after midnight near Kedzie and 63rd Street, police said.
A witness told police they saw someone in a gray Dodge Durango firing several shots.
One victim was hit in the back, and another was hit in the leg. A third man suffered a graze wound to the head.
All three are expected to recover.
So far no one is in custody.