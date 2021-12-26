GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men are recovering from injuries after they were shot through a window of a building in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight near Kedzie and 63rd Street, police said.

A witness told police they saw someone in a gray Dodge Durango firing several shots.

One victim was hit in the back, and another was hit in the leg. A third man suffered a graze wound to the head.

All three are expected to recover.

So far no one is in custody.

