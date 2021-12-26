CHICAGO (CBS) — Mild for a few days, with rain possible tonight. Then headed for a cool-down.
Today:
Increasing clouds. High 43. Rain arrives after 9 p.m. tonight.
Tonight:
Rain. Low 38.
Tomorrow:
Decreasing clouds. High 51.
EXTENDED
Rain on Tuesday as temperatures drop. Near-normal temperatures (low to mid-30s) for the rest of the week.