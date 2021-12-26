GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Mild for a few days, with rain possible tonight. Then headed for a cool-down.

Today:

Increasing clouds. High 43. Rain arrives after 9 p.m. tonight.

Tonight:

Rain. Low 38.

Tomorrow:

Decreasing clouds. High 51.

EXTENDED

Rain on Tuesday s temperatures drop. Near-normal temperatures ( low to mid-30s) for the rest of the week.

