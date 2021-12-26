CHICAGO (CBS) — Advocate Aurora Health has put otu an emotional plea with a full page ad telling people, “We can’t stop COVID without you.”
It urges people to get vaccinated or boosted if they are eligible.
Advocate Aurora is one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in the country and says it is caring for three times more COVID-19 patients than two months ago.
The hospital says more than 90% of those patients are unvaccinated or due for a booster.
The ad makes its appeal on behalf of doctors, nurses and other exausted health care workers.
It ran Sunday in both the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times as well as papers in Milwaukee and Green Bay.