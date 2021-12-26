CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters say an alert neighbor saved a Highland Park house from destruction Sunday.
That neighbor saw smoke coming from the house on Ridgewood Drive and called 911.
Firefighters were able to dowse the flames in time before they got out of control.
"They knocked it out very quickly, very minimal damage on the inside of the home," Dep. Chief Frank Nardomarino said.
He said it could have been very different if no one had called.
"Of course. It was better it called at 6 o'clock than 3 in the morning," he said.
It could have been 3 a.m. because the family who lives there was not home when the fire started.