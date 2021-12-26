CHICAGO (CBS) — With no way home and more than 1,000 flights canceled from coast to coast, holiday travelers were still stuck at airports Sunday as airline employees are calling in sick because of Omicron.
Sunday afternoon saw more than 11,000 delays, including nearly 4,000 within, into or out of the United States. More than 2,500 flights were canceled, including more than 1,000 within, into or out of the U.S.
Chicago O’Hare International Airport saw 244 delays and 45 cancellations, and Midway saw 64 delays and two cancellations.