CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters responded to a hazmat situation in a building in the city’s River North neighborhood Sunday night, officials confirmed.
Around 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to an eight story building at 59 W. Grand for the Level 1 Hazmat due to high CO levels. The building is a mixed occupancy building.
Three people were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Two of those people were in serious to critical condition and one was in fair to serious condition.
India House, a restaurant located on teh bottom floor of the building, confirmed it was closed due to an emergency situation.
Firefighters requested People’s Gas to help deal with the situation.