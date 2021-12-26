CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been more than two weeks since tornadoes left a path of destruction across five states including Illinois, but victims who lost so much are not being forgotten.
Members of the Lions Club in west suburban Riverside collected donations Sunday including diapers, food, toiletries, tarps and extension cords.
They will be combined with donations from other area Lions Clubs.
Monday they will drive to Kentucky, which saw some of the worst damage.
"They got a bad deal, and we're in a fortunate position where we can help them," said Andrew Sitkiewicz with the Riverside Township Lions Club.
He said right now they have enough donations to help at least 100 people, if not more.