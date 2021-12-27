CHICAGO (CBS) — With no way home and more than 1,000 flights canceled from coast to coast, holiday travelers were still stuck at airports Sunday as airline employees are calling in sick because of Omicron.
The number grew to over 2,000 canceled flights Monday morning.
Sunday afternoon saw more than 11,000 delays, including nearly 4,000 within, into or out of the United States. More than 2,500 flights were canceled, including more than 1,000 within, into or out of the U.S.
Chicago airports have had increasing cancellations overnight into Monday. O’Hare International Airport has 54 cancellations and at least 48 flights are delayed.
Midway has 30 cancellations Monday morning.